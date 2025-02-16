Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 5,129 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

