Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,969,000 after buying an additional 463,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,961,000 after purchasing an additional 248,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 234,524 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,564,000 after purchasing an additional 159,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,997,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.19 and its 200 day moving average is $206.38. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

