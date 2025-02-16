Csenge Advisory Group Buys 384 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

NYSE OKE opened at $97.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

