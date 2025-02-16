Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 257 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.4% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $63,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 33,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $522.38 and a 200-day moving average of $497.86. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

