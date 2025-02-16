Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $31,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 433.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 13,271.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 973,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,449,000 after purchasing an additional 965,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,470,000 after buying an additional 747,390 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,166,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,610,000 after buying an additional 642,010 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Crown Castle Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
