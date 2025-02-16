Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Credicorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Credicorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $185.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 15.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

