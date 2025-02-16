Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases 854 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.31 and a 200 day moving average of $195.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $175.71 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

