Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $614,000 Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $88.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

