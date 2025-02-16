Contrasting Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) and Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlassian and Liquid Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 8 16 0 2.67 Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Atlassian currently has a consensus target price of $319.71, suggesting a potential upside of 2.11%. Given Atlassian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlassian is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Atlassian has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -5.19, meaning that its share price is 619% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlassian and Liquid Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -7.22% -17.37% -3.70% Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and Liquid Holdings Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $4.36 billion 18.82 -$300.52 million ($1.34) -233.65 Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liquid Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of Atlassian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlassian beats Liquid Holdings Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams. The company also offers Jira Service Management, an intuitive and flexible service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, such as IT, legal, and HR teams; and Jira Align, an Atlassian's enterprise agility solution designed to help businesses to adapt and respond dynamic business conditions with a focus on value-creation. In addition, it provides Bitbucket, an enterprise-ready Git solution that enables professional dev teams to manage, collaborate, and deploy quality code; Atlassian Access, an enterprise-wide product for enhanced security and centralized administration that works across every Atlassian cloud product; and Jira Product, a prioritization and road mapping tool. Further, the company's portfolio includes Atlas, a teamwork directory; Bamboo, a continuous delivery pipeline; Crowd, a single sign-on; Crucible, a collaborative code review; Fisheye, a search, track, and visualize code change software; and Compass, a developer experience platform. Additionally, it offers Opsgenie, an on-call and alert management software; Sourcetree, a free git client for windows and mac; Statuspage that communicates real-time status to users; Beacon, an intelligent threat detection software; and Atlassian Access that enhance data security and governance for Atlassian Cloud products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

