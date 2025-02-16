Constant Guidance Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $612.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $600.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.02. The stock has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $495.94 and a fifty-two week high of $613.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

