Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 31,208 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,208 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $134,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

DSGX stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.79. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.12 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 0.99.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

