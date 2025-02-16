Congress Asset Management Co. Buys 1,581 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $108,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.45.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $224.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

