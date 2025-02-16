Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Update

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 608,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,795. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

