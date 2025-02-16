Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells $1,773,629.00 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 224,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $1,773,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,999,174.40. This trade represents a 16.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Compass stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Compass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COMP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

