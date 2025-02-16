Comparing Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Financial and WVS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Financial -17.16% -10.72% -0.76% WVS Financial 9.50% 12.31% 1.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Flagstar Financial and WVS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Flagstar Financial currently has a consensus target price of $12.90, indicating a potential downside of 2.49%. Given Flagstar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flagstar Financial is more favorable than WVS Financial.

This table compares Flagstar Financial and WVS Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Financial $6.35 billion 0.86 -$1.09 billion ($3.69) -3.59 WVS Financial $16.11 million 1.49 $1.38 million $0.98 12.99

WVS Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flagstar Financial. Flagstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WVS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Flagstar Financial has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WVS Financial has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Flagstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Flagstar Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Flagstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Flagstar Financial pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WVS Financial pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

WVS Financial beats Flagstar Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; one-to-four family loans; specialty finance loans and leases; warehouse loans; and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, boat and recreational vehicle indirect lending, point of sale consumer loans, and other consumer loans, including overdraft loans. The company offers cash management products; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and online banking, mobile banking, and bank-by-phone services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations. The company was formerly known as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Flagstar Financial, Inc. in October 2024. Flagstar Financial, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

