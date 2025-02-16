CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CEO Sells $112,071.12 in Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $112,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,059,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,551,228.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CleanSpark Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ CLSK opened at $10.50 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 4.24.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
