Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.02 and traded as low as C$13.64. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$13.65, with a volume of 657,647 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

