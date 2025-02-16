China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,345,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 128,509 shares in the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

