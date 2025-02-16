Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 9,886 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in DexCom by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in DexCom by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,342 shares of company stock worth $3,628,069 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

