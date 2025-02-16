Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $249.58 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.18.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

