Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 11,210 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $20,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,869,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,746,000 after acquiring an additional 856,007 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Corteva by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,120,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,851,000 after acquiring an additional 815,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Corteva by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,914,000 after acquiring an additional 768,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Corteva by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 934,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,954,000 after acquiring an additional 596,073 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

