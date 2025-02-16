Chemed Co. (CHE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 14th

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.
Chemed has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $23.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.
Chemed Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:CHE opened at $553.10 on Friday. Chemed has a 12 month low of $512.12 and a 12 month high of $654.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48.
In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total value of $421,353.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,362.94. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
