Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $6.25. Cheetah Mobile shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 152,780 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.
