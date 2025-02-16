Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up approximately 1.1% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $152.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.79 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

