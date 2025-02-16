Centerpoint Advisory Group Takes $602,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $549.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.60 and a one year high of $561.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

