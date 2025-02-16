Centerpoint Advisory Group Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCAF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4,077.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,068,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,664 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,137,000 after buying an additional 1,426,240 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 825,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after buying an additional 574,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 88.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,679,000 after buying an additional 545,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,015,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,278,000 after buying an additional 526,119 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $34.85.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

