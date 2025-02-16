Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $123.81 and last traded at $129.18. 1,110,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,872,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,170,944.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,608,649.66. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. This trade represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Celestica by 66.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Celestica by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

