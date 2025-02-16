Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE) Shares Sold by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

Get Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RYSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation from rising 10-year interest rates of US Treasurys. The actively managed fund invests in options on interest rate swaps, creating downside limits to losses and upside caps to gains RYSE was launched on Jan 3, 2023 and is managed by Cboe Vest.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.