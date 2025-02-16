Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE) Shares Sold by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.
Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile
