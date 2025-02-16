CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 667 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,071.85 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The company has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $969.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $922.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.