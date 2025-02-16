Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.28 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.96). Capital shares last traded at GBX 76.20 ($0.96), with a volume of 174,146 shares traded.

Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £186.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.28.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry. The Company’s services include exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; maintenance; and geochemical analysis.

