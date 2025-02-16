Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 166881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Canada Nickel Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canada Nickel news, Senior Officer Stephen James Balch sold 123,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$107,876.52. Also, Director David Smith purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$42,055.00. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

