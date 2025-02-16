Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.56 and last traded at C$21.56. Approximately 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.38.

Callidus Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72.

Callidus Capital Company Profile

The fund investing in exchange traded funds (ETFs) that invest in Canadian, U.S. and international fixed income and equity securities. The fund provide a balance between longterm capital appreciation and income with an emphasis on longterm capital appreciation.

