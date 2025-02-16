Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,414.29 ($42.97) and traded as high as GBX 3,452 ($43.45). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,436 ($43.25), with a volume of 711,772 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,980 ($50.09) to GBX 4,150 ($52.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.24) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,375 ($42.48).

The firm has a market cap of £11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,383.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,416.08.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

