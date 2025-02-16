BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $2.91. BTCS shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 277,526 shares changing hands.
BTCS Stock Up 3.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.
BTCS Company Profile
BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.
