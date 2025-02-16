Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance
BCUCY opened at $69.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
