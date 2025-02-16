Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

BCUCY opened at $69.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

