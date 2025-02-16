BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.04 and traded as high as $18.25. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 10,978 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on BRT Apartments from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently -188.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 69,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BRT Apartments by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BRT Apartments by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

See Also

