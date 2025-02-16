Brokerages Set The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Target Price at $50.17

The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,625,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,440,000 after buying an additional 447,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,048,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,581,000 after acquiring an additional 298,203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,247,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,273,000 after acquiring an additional 531,281 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,925,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,323,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,420,000 after acquiring an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

