Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Target Price at $50.24

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.24.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. CIBC upped their target price on Magna International from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magna International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Magna International Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of Magna International stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. Magna International has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.
Magna International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Magna International
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.