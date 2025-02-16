Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Target Price at $50.24

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. CIBC upped their target price on Magna International from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magna International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,627,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Magna International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,799,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. Magna International has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

