Brokerages Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Price Target at $140.83

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.83.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $154.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average of $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.
