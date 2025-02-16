BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN) Position Lessened by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $192,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $50.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

