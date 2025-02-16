Bogart Wealth LLC Has $51,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BTC opened at $43.11 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $48.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.