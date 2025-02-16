Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $41.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 19.6% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $41,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

