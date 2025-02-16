Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 2.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

