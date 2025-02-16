Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $311.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. American Express has a 52-week low of $209.10 and a 52-week high of $326.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.04. The stock has a market cap of $219.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $1,820,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,286.84. This trade represents a 48.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total transaction of $4,765,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,492.04. This trade represents a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,664 shares of company stock valued at $9,613,503 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

