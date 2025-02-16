Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.49. 1,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.
Blue Horizon BNE ETF Company Profile
The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.
