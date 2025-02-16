bLong Financial LLC Invests $2.59 Million in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

bLong Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. iShares U.S. Financials ETF accounts for 2.1% of bLong Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after acquiring an additional 377,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 769,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,936,000 after acquiring an additional 170,769 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 114,383 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10,290.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,616 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,741,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $118.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $88.19 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average of $109.17.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

