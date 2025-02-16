bLong Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,400 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

bLong Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $183.03 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $158.90 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.