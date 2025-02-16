Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,335,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 243,776 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 138.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 497,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 288,682 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 70,952 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 272,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 203,563 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 34,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.