Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,776 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $27,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 497,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 288,682 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 294.2% during the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 272,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 203,563 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth $1,898,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 70,952 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

BTT opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

