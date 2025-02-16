Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on February 25th

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 123.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.9%.

NYSE:BSM opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

